Billie Eilish on negative comments about her body: “It still hurts my feelings

It isn’t easy being under public scrutiny, especially when it comes to your body, and that’s something Billie Eilish is still trying to come to terms with. In a new interview with Vogue, Billie admits it’s “tough” having to deal with all the negative comments she reads about her body.

“Honestly, nobody can say anything about my body that I don’t have a stronger opinion about,” the 21-year-old tells the magazine. “I also think that if I was younger, like if the internet talked about me the way they do now when I was like 11, I don’t think I would be able to exist, to be honest.”

And no matter how much she works on liking herself, the comments are still biting.

“I like myself more than I used to, and I’m more interested in how I feel than how they feel. But then also that might be a load of bulls*** because it still hurts my feelings like a sonab****.”

Overall, Eilish says being in the public eye has been “really hard” on her, noting, “I’ve had a rough time, TBH, and I’m still figuring it out. But it’s definitely a weird life; I’ll say that.”

