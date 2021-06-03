Billie Eilish performance special to premiere as part of Amazon Prime Day Show

Leonardo Volcy/Amazon Prime Video

Billie Eilish is premiering a new mini concert special as part of Amazon’s Prime Day Show event.

The 27-minute, Paris-inspired performance will feature renditions of songs from the “bad guy” singer’s upcoming sophomore album, Happier than Ever.

“This breathtaking musical tribute was inspired by Billie’s long-time admiration of a long gone era,” a press release reads.

The Prime Day Show, which will also feature specials from H.E.R. and Kid Cudi, debuts June 17 ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day sales event, taking place June 21-22.

Eilish, meanwhile, will release Happier than Ever July 30. She’ll play a number of festivals this year, including Austin City Limits, Governors Ball and Life Is Beautiful, before launching a giant headlining tour in 2022.

