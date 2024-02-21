Billie Eilish presenting at 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards

SAG Awards

Billie Eilish has won a lot of awards lately, but this weekend she’ll be presenting one.

The “bad guy” artist is among the presenters for the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, taking place Saturday, February 24. Others who will be handing out trophies include Margot Robbie, Robert Downey Jr., Melissa McCarthy, Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Sterling K. Brown and Taraji P. Henson.

You can watch the SAG Awards streaming live on Netflix starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Over the past couple months, Eilish has won a Golden Globe and two Grammys for “What Was I Made For?,” which she recorded for the ﻿Barbie﻿ movie. She also picked up a People’s Choice Award for her performance on the show ﻿Swarm﻿.

