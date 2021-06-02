Billie Eilish releases “Lost Cause,” along with music video

Darkroom/Interscope Records

Billie Eilish has released her new track “Lost Cause,” along with a self-directed music video.

In the video, Billie sings a scathing send-off to a deadbeat ex, with the support of a group of girlfriends. They play Twister, dance around, shoot Silly String at one another and have a pajama party in the playful clip.

“I know you think you’re such an outlaw/But you got no job/You ain’t nothing but a lost cause/And this ain’t nothing like it once was,” Billie sings on the track.

“Lost Cause” is the latest release off Billie’s upcoming album, Happier Than Ever, following the song “Your Power.” The album drops July 30.

Tickets for Billie’s Happier Than Ever arena tour are already sold out for the first leg in North America, Europe and the U.K.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.