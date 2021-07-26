Billie Eilish retakes record for most pre-added Apple Music album with ‘Happier than Ever’

Credit: Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish once again has the most pre-added album in Apple Music history, with Happier than Ever.

The “bad guy” star previously set the record with her 2019 debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, which was then broken by The Weeknd‘s 2020 effort, After Hours. Now, Eilish has taken back the number-one spot with her much-anticipated sophomore effort.

According to Apple Music, Happier than Ever has tallied over 1,028,000 pre-adds. Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about the record, Eilish says, “That’s nuts. Wow, that’s nuts.”

“I hope it doesn’t disappoint,” she adds of the album. Billie also said she hopes fans will understand that she’s still “theirs.”

“I think that the hard thing is that we haven’t done shows. I haven’t had a way to actually prove to them that I’m still theirs. And I think that that’s tough and I think that it’s made them go crazy, and I totally understand it. And I feel the same. It’s made me go crazy too,” she explains to Lowe.

Happier than Ever, which features the singles “Therefore I Am,” “Your Power” and “NDA,” arrives this Friday, July 30.

Last week, Eilish announced Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a concert film premiering September 3 on Disney+. She launches a tour in support of the album February 2022.

