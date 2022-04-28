Billie Eilish reveals Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer was her childhood crush

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella

Billie Eilish revealed she was more than just a big fan of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Answering fan questions on her Instagram story, the “bad guy” singer was asked to name her childhood crush, and she responded by sharing an image of Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s Buffy Summers clutching her signature stake.

Of course, the 90s icon caught wind of the unexpected shout-out and took a screenshot of Billie’s story to share it with her followers. “I’m dead. That’s all,” Gellar raved. “I’m not a child anymore, but I totally have a crush on @billieeilish Ok… now that’s really all.”

She also shared the screengrab to her own story and embellished it with an animated sticker that declares, “I’m dead.”

Billie had the best reaction upon finding out her childhood crush was freaking out over the news, sharing Gellar’s post to her Story and captioning it, “um oh my god.”

Naturally, some fans have already asked when the two will collaborate on a song. For those who might not know — or remember — Gellar does have pipes, which she flexed in Buffy‘s Broadway-style musical episode, “Once More, with Feeling,” which aired in 2002.

