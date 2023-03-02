Billie Eilish reveals she’s deleted social media apps from her phone, warns of misinformation

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group

Billie Eilish is taking a step back from social media and explained what inspired her decision.

The 21-year-old singer will appear on an upcoming episode of the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast. Ahead of the interview, a teaser was shared Thursday about the singer’s thoughts about the internet.

“I don’t look at it anymore. I deleted it all off my phone, which is such a huge deal to me,” the singer said of her personal social media use.

Billie noted she is part of the first generation to have grown up with the internet, but added she wasn’t “an iPad baby, thank God!”

“I feel like I grew up in the perfect time of the internet, where it wasn’t so internet-y,” she continued. The singer said she wasn’t online too much as a kid but remembers playing games on the computer.

When discussing her preteen years, Billie said she used the internet like other kids her age. Then she became famous. “Slowly, the videos that I’m watching and things that I see on the internet are about me,” she remarked, adding that she would come across content that bashed her.

That led her to share her concerns about how misinformation spreads on social media. “That’s the other thing that freaks me out about the internet is how gullible it makes you,” she said. Billie admitted she will believe things she reads online, adding, “And I know for a fact that’s stupid and I shouldn’t do that because I have proof that it’s not all true.”

She said reading lies about herself has made her question what else on the internet is fake.

Billie’s complete interview drops on March 27.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.