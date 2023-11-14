Billie Eilish reveals which of her songs is about Olivia Rodrigo: “I was worried about her”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Variety

While it was written for the Barbie movie, Billie Eilish says her latest hit “What Was I Made For?” is also about her dealing with her struggle to find happiness amidst global superstardom. But she doesn’t just worry about herself when it comes to the ups and downs of fame. She’s just revealed that one of her songs was inspired by her concerns for Olivia Rodrigo.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Billie says, “I do feel a protectiveness over Olivia. I have a song called ‘Goldwing’ from my last album that’s kind of about her. I’ve never said that to anyone. It’s not only about her. I was just thinking about her when I was writing it.”

“She was coming up, and she was younger than me, and nobody had ever been younger than me,” she laughs. Olivia is 14 months younger than the Oscar winner.

In the song, Billie sings, “They’re gonna tell you what you want to hear/Then they’re gonna disappear/Gonna claim you like a souvenir/Just to sell you in a year.”

“Olivia was getting big, and she was just, like, this little dainty child,” Billie adds. “I felt so nervous. I was worried about her. She came up in that acting world, and people are so weird. I don’t know — I just felt very protective over her. And I feel that way to everyone.”

“I just see myself in all these young girls. And it’s the girls, man. Boys can handle themselves. They’re dudes — they don’t have to deal with it like we do,” Billie sighs. “I just want to hold everybody in a little glass box and never let anything touch them.”

