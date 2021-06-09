Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez and others push for COVID-19 vaccine donations

Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Celebrities like Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez and Katy Perry are rallying behind UNICEF’s request for vaccine donations.

In an open letter published by the agency and signed by the pop stars, world leaders are encouraged to step up and help the fight against COVID-19 by providing vaccines to the countries that need it most.

“The pandemic will not be over anywhere until it is over everywhere, and that means getting vaccines to every country, as quickly and equitably as possible,” the letter reads.

“UNICEF is already on the ground delivering vaccines on behalf of COVAX, the international vaccine equity initiative. But right now, COVAX is 190 million doses short of where it needs to be, which leaves vulnerable people dangerously unprotected,” the letter continues. “Some countries have committed to donating vaccines later this year, but doses are needed now.”

The letter concludes with “Together, you must rise to this challenge. Let’s build a healthier, brighter and fairer future for every child and for everyone.”

Whoopi Goldberg, Pink, Orlando Bloom, David Beckham, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are among the list of stars lending their names to the cause, which comes before this weekend’s G7 Summit in the U.K.

