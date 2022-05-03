Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo and more serve looks at 2022 Met Gala

John Shearer/Getty Images

The theme was Gilded Glamour and while not everyone got the memo, the Met Gala still turned out some memorable red carpet looks.

Some of your favorite pop stars were in attendance at Monday night’s event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, in which guests were asked to “embody the grandeur – and perhaps the dichotomy – of Gilded Age New York” in their ensembles.

Billie Eilish nailed the theme with her 1880s-inspired corseted pastel Gucci gown made of upcycled materials. She added a touch of goth to the feminine look by pairing it with her pitch black hair and a black ribbon choker.

Shawn Mendes was giving Mr. Darcy meets Disney prince with his dapper Tommy Hilfiger look, though some online compared his dramatic collared coat to Dr. Strange. His ex Camila Cabello wore a white Atelier Prabal Gurung look, with a long train and dramatic ruffles with floral detailing.

Olivia Rodrigo served more Y2K than Gilded Age in a glittery purple gown – complete with purple butterflies in her hair. She posed for a photo with Gwen Stefani, who was also decidedly off-theme in a neon green outfit.

Alicia Keys was in an “Empire State of Mind” with her Ralph Lauren look, leaning in to the “New York” part of theme in a glittery gown with a black cape bedazzled with the New York City skyline.

Cardi B and Lizzo both went for the gold in their looks, with Cardi adorning herself in a dress made of gold chains and Lizzo wearing a gold brocaded coat and bringing a gold flute as an accessory.

And as promised, Katy Perry ditched her wacky styles of the past for an understated black and white look with sheer draping and a ruffled train.

