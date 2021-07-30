Billie Eilish sings in the rain in “Happier Than Ever” video

Darkroom/Interscope Records

Coinciding with the release of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish has released the music video for the title track.

The clip, directed by Billie herself, begins with the singer in a softly lit pastel-colored room as she sings the song into the receiver of an old fashioned telephone as if it’s a conversation to the person on the other line.

As the video goes on, water begins to seep into the room and the lights start to flicker. When Billie opens the door, a deluge of water rushes in and fills the rooms. She manages to swim out and up onto the roof, where she sings the rest of the song as rain pours down.

Happier Than Ever, also featuring the songs “Your Power,” “Lost Cause” and “NDA,” is out now.

