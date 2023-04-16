Billie Eilish, The Weeknd, Bebe Rexha and more make surprise appearances at Coachella

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Coachella

t wouldn’t be Coachella without surprise appearances. Here’s a rundown of who unexpectedly popped up, according to People.

Billie Eilish was surprise performer Saturday night, joining Euphoria composer Labrinth onstage to perform their recent collaboration “Never Felt So Alone.” The track, co-produced by Billie’s brother FINNEAS, will appear on Labrinth’s upcoming album, Ends and Begins, due out April 28.

The Weeknd was one of several artists who joined Metro Boomin during his set. The “Blinding Lights” star teamed up with the producer to perform “Heartless” and “Creepin’.” Also taking the stage with Metro Boomin were John Legend, Sean “Diddy” Combs and 21 Savage, among others.

Bebe Rexha joined dance pop duo Two Friends for a rendition of her smash hit “I’m Good (Blue),” as well as “If Only I,” an upcoming collaboration featuring Bebe, Two Friends and Loud Luxury.

Calvin Harris brought out Ellie Goulding to perform their latest hit, “Miracle,” which has been #1 for two weeks back in the U.K.

Finally, Post Malone popped up during Bad Bunny‘s set and joined the Puerto Rican superstar to play guitar renditions of “La Canción” and “Yonaguni,” according to Billboard. However, Posty’s mic cut out, so Benito ended up singing the songs a cappella.

