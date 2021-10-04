Billie Eilish to be youngest-ever solo headliner at UK’s Glastonbury festival

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Billie Eilish has snagged a huge honor: She’ll be headlining the U.K.’s prestigious Glastonbury Festival in 2022.

Not only that, but as the announcement notes, this will be Billie’s first U.K. festival headlining performance, and she’ll also be the “youngest ever solo headliner” at the long-running event, as well as the first female headliner since Adele in 2016. Billie, who turns 20 in December, will take the stage June 24, 2022 to close the festival.

In other Billie Eilish festival news, she appeared at the Austin City Limits festival in Texas over the weekend, where she told fans that she almost canceled her performance due to Texas’ restrictive abortion laws.

In fan-shot video at her Saturday performance, Billie can be heard saying, “When they made that s**t a law, I almost didn’t want to do this show because I wanted to punish this f***ing place for allowing that to happen here.”

“But then I remembered that it’s you guys that are the f***ing victims, and you deserve everything in the world. And we need to tell them to shut the f*** up,” she continued. She then raised her middle finger and invited the crowd to do the same and join her in shouting, “My body, my f***ing choice!”

