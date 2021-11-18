Billie Eilish to host and perform on ‘SNL’ next month

Kelia Anne MacCluskey

Billie Eilish is taking over Saturday Night Live next month.

The singer announced that she’ll be hosting and performing on the December 11 episode of the show. It marks her first time hosting and her second time as the musical guest.

Billie took to social media to express her excitement, writing, “AHHHHHH!!! I’M HOSTING AND PERFORMING ON SNL!!! CRAAAAZY I COULD SCREAM! @nbcsnl on december 11th!! see you then!!”

SNL also announced that the December 18 show will be hosted by Paul Rudd, with musical guest Charli XCX.

