Billie Eilish to receive inaugural Vanguard Spotlight Award from the Costume Designers Guild

Billie Eilish has never worn a costume while starring in a movie or designed a costume for a movie herself, but the Costume Designers Guild will nevertheless present her with a special honor at its upcoming awards.

Billie will receive the first-ever Vanguard Spotlight Award, which recognizes “a trailblazer who ignites the imaginations of cognoscenti and audiences alike.” The award was created for a “performing artist who sets new standards in their sphere, not only for their outstanding achievements but also for their courage as a visionary that serves as an inspiration to us all.”

According to the Guild, Billie is getting the award because throughout her career, she’s celebrated “innovative designers,” encouraged fashion houses to stop using fur and worn upcycled and sustainable designs.

“Eilish has always prioritized ethics and incorporated her beliefs into her looks, while remaining true to herself and never compromising her image,” says the Guild in a statement.

Since the start of her career, Billie has made headlines for her looks: from her oversized sweats and jeans, to her multicolored hair, glam transformation for British Vogue in 2021 and her recent Barbie-inspired ensembles. Her “big T-shirts” even inspired the rap song “Billie Eilish.”

The Costume Designers Guild Awards will take place February 21 in Hollywood.

