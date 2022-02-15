Billie Eilish to return to the Hollywood Bowl for Peggy Lee tribute

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

In 2021, Billie Eilish starred in the Disney+ special Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, which was filmed at the iconic Hollywood Bowl. Now she’ll be returning to the famed venue later this year to pay tribute to one of her biggest musical influences: Peggy Lee.

Billie will be one of the special guests at the Bowl’s Tribute to Peggy Lee & Frank Sinatra, where she’ll be performing alongside the likes of Blondie‘s Debbie Harry, actor and singer Brian Stokes Mitchell, jazz artist Dianne Reeves and more. The event takes place on July 27, and you can buy tickets now.

Last year, it was reported that Billie was in talks to executive-produce a biopic of Lee, who was one of the most popular jazz singers of the big band era. Best known for her song “Fever,” she was the first female artist to be nominated for an award Billie’s won twice: Grammy’s Record of the Year.

The Hollywood Bowl is celebrating its 100th Summer Season this year. Starting June 11, it’ll host concerts by Diana Ross, Duran Duran, Sheryl Crow, Boyz II Men and more, as well as a production of the Broadway musical Kinky Boots and a singalong presentation of The Sound of Music with yet-to-be-announced special guests.

