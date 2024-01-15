Billie Eilish’s “bury a friend” picked as theme for ‘﻿True Detective﻿’ season 4

Courtesy of HBO

A lot has happened in the world since the last season of HBO’s True Detective premiered in 2019. For one, Billie Eilish‘s massive debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, wasn’t even out yet. Well, Eilish is now a global superstar, and True Detective has a fourth season, which features her song “bury a friend” as the opening theme.

Speaking with Business Insider, season 4 showrunner Issa López shares, “I knew that the series was going to need a powerful anthem, a showstopper, honestly.”

“When we were doing the titles, I tried several things and then I realized that the lyrics of this song seem to be written for the series,” López adds. “It’s crazy. It talks about a tongue, about burying your friend. It seemed that it was made for the show. So we tried it and it just matched and it was meant to be.”

You can check out the title sequence via the ﻿True Detective ﻿Instagram. The show, subtitled ﻿Night Country﻿, stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, and airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

﻿While Eilish’s music is playing on the small screen, her ﻿Barbie﻿ song “What Was I Made For?” ruled the big screen in 2023. The track has won a Golden Globe and is nominated for multiple Grammys, among many other accolades.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.