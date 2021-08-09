Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ bows atop ‘Billboard’ 200

Darkroom/Interscope Records

Billie Eilish‘s sophomore album Happier Than Ever is her second studio effort to go to number one.

The album, released July 30, tops the Billboard 200 after moving an impressive 238,000 units in its first week of release, making it the fifth-largest release of 2021, with 153,000 of the sales representing physical copies. An impressive 73,000 of those were vinyl sales.

Billboard notes that, had Eilish released her album exclusively on vinyl, Happier Than Ever still would have gone to number one, given that this week’s number-two album, The Kid LAROI‘s F*** Love, only managed to sell 65,000 units overall.

Eilish’s rocking debut week was only overshadowed by one act — Taylor Swift, whose two albums Evermore and Fearless (Taylor’s Version) sold more copies in their respective debut weeks.

Happier Than Ever’s already produced five Billboard Hot 100 top-40 singles: “Therefore I Am,” “My Future,” “Your Power,” “Lost Cause,” and “NDA.”

