Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ tops ‘Billboard’ 200 for second week

Billie Eilish‘s sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, held on to its crown as the number-one album in the country for a second week in a row.

The album, released July 30, topped the Billboard 200 after moving an additional 85,000 units in its second week of release.

Eilish’s fans streamed Happier Than Ever 66.1 million times in the past week and purchased 36,000 physical copies.

This is only the second time this year an album has stayed at number one in its first two weeks of release. Morgan Wallen‘s Dangerous: The Double Album accomplished that feat at the start of the year.

Another teenager has jumped to the number-two spot on this week’s chart, with Olivia Rodrigo‘s SOUR rising to second place, moving an additional 61,000 units. The album is boosted by two of Rodrigo’s singles, “good 4 u” and “Deja Vu,” taking spots two and nine, respectively, in the Billboard Hot 100’s top 10.

As for Eilish’s Happier Than Ever, the effort produced six Billboard Hot 100 top-40 singles: “Therefore I Am,” “My Future,” “Your Power,” “Lost Cause,” “NDA” and, as of this week, the album’s title track, which bowed in 11th.

