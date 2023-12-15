Billie Eilish’s next album is “almost done”

Todd Owyoung/NBC

We’re closer than ever to hearing a new Billie Eilish album.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Thursday, December 14, the “What Was I Made For?” artist revealed that her third studio effort, the follow-up to 2021’s Happier Than Ever, is “almost done.”

“At some point, you will know more,” Eilish said. “But I’m not gonna say any more.”

In the meantime, “What Was I Made For?”, Eilish’s song for the Barbie soundtrack, is nominated for a number of awards, including the Grammys, Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

You can also catch Eilish perform on the next episode of Saturday Night Live, airing December 16.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.