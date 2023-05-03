Billie Lourd blasts relatives regarding snub for mom’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

To The Hollywood Reporter, actress Billie Lourd lashed out at her famous relatives over her decision not to invite them to her mother, Carrie Fisher‘s, posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony Thursday.

Fisher’s brother Todd, and half siblings Joely Fisher and Tricia Leigh Fisher went public with their disappointment. Todd told TMZ the snub was “heartbreaking and shocking,” and his siblings issued a joint statement on Joely’s Instagram calling Billie’s decision “bizarre [and] misguided.”

To THR, Billie had her say, noting, “because they publicly attacked me, I have to publicly respond. The truth is I did not invite them to this ceremony. They know why.”

Carrie Fisher died on December 27, 2016; one day later, her mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away.

Lourd, the only daughter of the Star Wars icon, continued, “Days after my mom died, her brother and her sister chose to process their grief publicly and capitalize on my mother’s death, by … selling individual books for a lot of money, with my mom and my grandmother’s deaths as the subject.”

She added, “They never consulted me or considered how this would effect [sic] our relationship. The truth of my mom’s very complicated relationship with her family is only known by me and those who were actually close to her,” calling their actions “very hurtful to me at the most difficult time in my life.”

Billie continued, “To be clear — there is no feud. We have no relationship.”

She concluded by saying, “The people who knew and loved my mom at Disney and Lucasfilm have made this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to honor her legacy possible. This moment is about Carrie Fisher and all that she accomplished and what she meant to the world. I’m going to focus on that. May the 4th be with you.”

