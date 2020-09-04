Billy Joel reschedules MSG concerts to late 2021/early 2022

In an act of purest optimism, Billy Joel rescheduled his concerts which were to have taken place this past spring and summer at New York’s Madison Square Garden, moving them to September 2020 through February 2021. Well, looks like we’ll have to wait a lot longer before the Piano Man will be rocking his famous venue again.

The concerts, originally scheduled for March, April, May, June, July and August 2020, will now take place November 5 and December 20 of 2021, and January 14, February 12, March 24 and April 8 of 2022.

If you have tickets and those rescheduled dates don’t work for you, you’ve got 30 days to request a refund. If they do, just hold on to them and they’ll automatically be accepted for the new dates. Only tickets purchased via Ticketmaster or the Madison Square Garden box office are eligible for refunds.

No word on whether or not the shows Billy has scheduled for baseball stadiums across the country for 2021 will also be moved.

In the meantime, to get your Billy Joel fix, tune into the new season of the twisted superhero series The Boys on Amazon Prime Video, which just arrived today.

The entire episode is full of Billy songs to reflect the fact that the main character, Hughie, played by Jack Quaid, is a big fan. Billy gave his blessing for the use of his songs in the show, which is brutally violent but also hilarious.

By Andrea Dresdale

