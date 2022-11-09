‘Black Panther’ sequel presales already top $45 million

Marvel Studios

The original Black Panther broke presale records and its forthcoming sequel, Wakanda Forever, has already made a mint.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel, which debuts Friday, has already scooped up $45 million in presales alone. Those numbers could balloon to the $60 million range — which would outpace the $55 million the first Black Panther made in presales back in 2018.

The trade posits that the movie could be on track for a $325 million opening worldwide, if the numbers hold.

According to a 2021 survey of 6,000 moviegoers conducted by online ticket retailer Fandango, Wakanda Forever ranked as 2022’s most anticipated film.

