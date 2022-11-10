‘Black Panther’ star Letitia Wright is “still processing” on-set accident: “It was really traumatic”

Walt Disney Pictures/Marvel Studios

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally hits theaters Friday, but there were a few bumps in the road getting there.

One of those bumps involved Letitia Wright, who portrays Princess Shuri, the on-screen little sister of the late Chadwick Boseman‘s character T’Challa. Back in August 2021, she was hospitalized with a fractured shoulder, a concussion, as well as other injuries, Variety notes.

Now, over a year later, Wright tells the outlet of the accident, “I’m still processing it.”

“I’m still working through it in therapy,” she continued. “It was really traumatic.”

Even while healing and in the hospital, Wright said, “I just remember wanting to finish my film, man. I think that was one of the first things I said to [director Ryan Coogler]. And he was like, ‘Tish, you need to recover.”

After four and half months the actress returned to set.

“I had great, great, great medical support, great patience on set,” she shared. “I’m just extremely proud of myself. I’m extremely proud of Ryan, of the team, for just the resilience — overcoming adversities every step of the way.” She adds, “When I finished filming, I cried like a little baby.”

