BLACKPINK no longer accepting gifts from fans

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Attention all Blinks: While BLACKPINK appreciates the gifts their fans give them, they say they would rather the gifts go to a worthy cause.

Through their label YG Entertainment, the group announced Tuesday that they will “politely refuse” presents for anniversaries, holidays and any other occasions. Instead, they would like fans to show their support by donating to places in need.

Going forward, any items — with the exception of handwritten letters — sent to YG headquarters for the group will be discarded.

