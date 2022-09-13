BLACKPINK to launch pop-up experiences in Los Angeles

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

BLACKPINK is gearing up for their forthcoming album, Born Pink, and to celebrate the K-pop sensations are hosting a Los Angeles pop-up experience running all weekend.

The “Ice Cream” singers have teamed up with Spotify “to create a special, first-of-its-kind experience” so fans can immerse themselves into Born Pink. Born Pink: The Pop Up Experience opens Friday, September 16, and runs through Sunday, September 18.

Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa all had direct input in crafting the celebration, which they are promoting as “a fan-focused event,” per the official press release.

The pop-up offers “an array of curated photo moments,” as well as the chance to purchase exclusive BLACKPINK merchandise. In addition, attendees will be able to access an exclusive Spotify x BLACKPINK giveaway.

The address of the pop-up will remain a secret until the day before it opens. The “Pink Venom” singers encourage fans to watch their social media accounts for clues and sneak peeks of their upcoming events.

They have also launched an official website teasing the pop-up experience.

Born Pink arrives this Friday.

