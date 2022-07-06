BLACKPINK to release new music in August

YG Entertainment

Top K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will release new music in August, according to their label, YG Entertainment.

The release will start “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year,” according to the label. In addition, the group plans to go on “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” before the end of the year.

BLACKPINK, who’ve collaborated with Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga, hit number two on the Billboard 200 with their 20202 debut release, THE ALBUM. They’re the first K-pop girl group to have an album sell a million copies, and they’re also the most-subscribed music act on YouTube.

