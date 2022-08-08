BLACKPINK unveils world tour, teases new single “Pink Venom”

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

K-pop sensation BLACKPINK is heading back out on tour, and the girl group says fans won’t have to wait too long to see them live.

The “Ice Cream” singers — Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo — unveiled the Born Pink tour, which kicks off October 15 in Seoul, South Korea. From there, the group will hit up North America, Europe, South America, Asia and Australia on their multidate tour, which wraps June 21, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand.

The girls hinted they might extend their world tour by saying at the bottom of all the listed dates, “And more!” As for their American dates, they plan on hitting up Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as Newark, New Jersey.

Tickets and venues for the globe-trotting tour have not yet been announced.

This will mark the third time BLACKPINK sets out on tour, following their successful Your Area world tour, which wrapped in 2020.

That’s not all the singers have up their sleeves — they’re also gearing up for the release of their new album, Born Pink, which arrives August 19.

To tantalize fans, the singers will release their first new single, “Pink Venom,” this Friday, August 12. They previously released the promotional single, “Ready for Love,” for their collaboration with PUBG Mobile.

