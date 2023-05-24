BLACKPINK’s Jennie says acting debut in ‘The Idol’ was “a challenge”

Eddy Chen/HBO

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is ready to take on the acting world with her new role in The Weeknd’s upcoming HBO show, The Idol.

At her first ever Cannes Film Festival this week, the K-pop star told WWD that despite being in front of the camera for music videos and performances, acting for TV was completely different.

“It definitely was a challenge, because I’ve never experienced anything like that before,” she said. “It was like, breaking a wall for me.”

Jennie plays Dyanne in the show opposite Lily-Rose Depp’s troubled pop star Jocelyn and The Weeknd’s seductive cult leader Tedros. Dyanne is described by Vulture as a “talented dancer who may be betraying [Jocelyn] behind her back.”

Jennie said she’s been a fan of The Idol co-creator Sam Levinson “for a very long time.”

“I trusted Sam to be collaborative with all the scenes that we would be working on together, because it was about the industry,” she told WWD. “The fact that it was about the music industry fascinated me, and I thought I could bring something to the role. It was an opportunity to just be myself and be brave. I didn’t really train for it, or prep anything. Sam wanted me to just be myself.”

Jennie is also rumored to have collaborated with The Weeknd on a song for the show. The Idol hits Max, formerly HBO Max, on June 4.

