Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds welcome 4th child

20th Century Studios/Walt Disney Pictures

Hello, party of six.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their fourth child, Page Six confirms.

Lively seemingly confirmed the news on Sunday, sharing a carousel of photos which included one of herself with Reynolds and his mother and her baby bump noticeably missing.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023,” she captioned the snapshots. “Been busy.”

Lively, 35, and Reynolds, 46, already share three daughters — eight-year-old James, six-year-old Inez, and three-year-old Betty.

