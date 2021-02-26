Blake Shelton says Adam Levine “owes” him a wedding performance, but he’d prefer Miley

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

While Blake Shelton would love to take Miley Cyrus up on her offer to sing at his wedding to Gwen Stefani, the country star feels his former The Voice nemesis Adam Levine “owes” him a wedding performance.

Last month, Miley tweeted, “@gwenstefani @blakeshelton I’ll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!”

“Gwen was showing me that she even said, ‘I promise to be on my best behavior,'” Blake tells People of Miley’s offer. “I’ve known Miley long enough [for her to have to say], ‘By the way, I’ll be nice when I get here.’ So that was nice of her.”

He adds, “I don’t know what we’re going to do, but I still say Adam owes me a full-band performance with Maroon 5, mostly because I want it to cost him. I would rather have Miley as a human being.”

Nice to know Blake and Adam’s love/hate bromance is alive and well, despite Adam leaving The Voice in 2019.

Season 20 of The Voice premieres March 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

By Andrea Tuccillo

