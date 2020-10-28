Bon Jovi, Maren Morris, Sheryl Crow performing on 'Play On' TV special this December

Bon Jovi, Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow are among the stars performing on a CBS special called Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change, airing in December.

The hour-long benefit event will promote awareness about the issues of racial, social and food justice, while raising funds for two charities: the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, a.k.a. LDF, and WhyHunger.

The program will feature an eclectic list of artists from the worlds of rock, pop, country, hip-hop, reggae and jazz performing at three historic U.S. venues: The Apollo Theater in New York City, The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville and The Troubadour in Los Angeles.

Among the other performers on the lineup: Andra Day, Snoop Dogg and Ziggy Marley, with more acts to be announced soon.

Bon Jovi will give an exclusive performance from an as-yet-unannounced location, while Sheryl and Maren will both perform from Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe.

Kevin Bacon will executive-produce and co-host the Play On special with rapper, actress and The Talk co-host Eve. Bacon founded SixDegrees.org, whose Play On Fund will distribute the money raised by the special.

“2020 has been an immensely challenging year and many have turned to music as a great source of comfort, hope and strength,” says Kevin in a statement. “I am so thrilled to be teaming up my philanthropic organization Six Degrees with the respected producers and artists who have signed on for this remarkable night of music to help amplify these important issues and bring some much-needed joy through music.”

In addition to airing December 11 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, Play On will also be available for streaming on YouTube that same night starting at 10 p.m. ET.

By Matt Friedlander

