Both Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato tease new music is on the way

Both Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato delighted their fans by announcing new music is on the horizon.

For Christina, she shared an image of her and Latin singer Ozuna posing in tight red outfits on Twitter and revealed that the two have a song coming out next week called “Santo.” Fans can listen to the collab on Thursday, January 20, and are able to pre-save it now.

The single is part of Christina’s upcoming La Fuerza EP, which is meant to promote her larger all-Spanish album release set for later this year. The Grammy winner has yet to reveal the title of her new project, which will be her first Spanish-language studio effort in over 20 years, following the 2000 release of Mi Reflejo.

As for Demi, the “Confident” singer recently scrubbed their Instagram and appears ready to usher in a brand new era of music. On Friday, they also announced an upcoming collab with Matthew Koma‘s indie rock band Winnetka Bowling League called “fiimy,” which is a condensed way to say “F*** it, I miss you.”

In the promo, Demi is heard leaving a voicemail to someone, seemingly an ex. “Hey, I’ve been trying to reach you. Funny, time moves on, maybe I should to… F*** it. I miss you,” they say before disconnecting the phone. The single is due out February 4 and is available to pre-save now.

