Boyz II Men will co-star on 'black-ish' and we have a first look

Boyz II Men will put in an appearance as themselves an upcoming of the ABC comedy black-ish‘s current seventh season, and we have a first look at the trio on the set of the show.

Bandmembers Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman — and Nathan Morris via video chat — stop by the show when Dre — played by Anthony Anderson — and his team at Stevens & Lido need help with a new marketing campaign.

The clip catches a behind-the-scenes musical moment between Morris and Stockman members of the black-ish cast.

Additional details and an airdate for Boyz II Men’s guest appearance will be provided at a later date.

Black-ish airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

By George Costantino

