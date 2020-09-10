Bravo debuts the first trailer for ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

IMAGE: Bravo

If you’re a fan of reality television, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve found yourself hours deep into a real housewives franchise. Thanks for that Andy Cohen! Who knew back in 2006, the women of Orange County would spark such a cultural phenomenon?

Now, after following the women nine different cities in the United States, Bravo is gifting us with a new group of women to love/hate. The Real Housewives are venturing to Salt Lake City and we finally have our first official trailer for the new city.

Watch the trailer below: