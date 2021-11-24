Braxton was diagnosed at age 9 with Very High Risk B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Brax has always been a very smart, athletic, and determined individual and that did not change one bit when she was diagnosed with cancer. Her positive mindset has been a huge part of her fight over these past 2.5 years of treatment. Her determination to stay strong and return to her love of gymnastics has been a huge motivator throughout her treatment.

Braxton has a very strong bond with Masonic Children’s Hospital and the University of Minnesota so she decided she wanted to create TB1F (Team Brax 1 Fund) to help other patients and families going through similar life-changing situations.