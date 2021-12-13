Break out the “Bubbly”: Colbie Caillat sets tour marking 15th anniversary of debut album ‘Coco’

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

It’s hard to believe that 2022 will mark the 15th anniversary of the release of Coco, Colbie Caillat‘s 2007 debut album. She plans to mark that milestone with her first national headline tour in more than six years.

The tour will feature Colbie playing Coco — featuring the hits “Bubbly” and “Realize” — in its entirety. It kicks off in Atlanta on February 24, and is scheduled to wrap up on March 27 in San Diego. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public on December 17 at 10 a.m. ET.

“I can’t believe it’s been almost 15 years since I released my first album Coco,” Colbie says in a statement. “It’s still my favorite album from start to finish. I look forward to playing all of those songs live for you on tour next year…sharing stories of how I wrote the songs, the recording process, and my life at that time when I was just 20 years old.”

In 2021, Colbie joined Taylor Swift for the re-recording of Taylor’s album Fearless, which featured their duet “Breathe,” and she also recorded a duet with country star Brett Young for his holiday album Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics.

