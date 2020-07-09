BREAKING: ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera is missing after her 4-year-old was found alone on a boat in California

(Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Early this morning rescuers resumed their search for “Glee” actress Naya Rivera after she went missing from a lake Lake Piru in Southern California.

The 33-year-old, vanished on Wednesday evening. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said search efforts will resume “at first light” and called it a possible drowning.

Rivera and her young son went to the lake Wednesday afternoon and rented a boat. Both were seen going out on the lake together, but about three hours after they left the dock, another boater discovered a boat drifting with the child asleep onboard.

Authorities were notified and they began searching from air and with a dive team.