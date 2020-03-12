BREAKING NEWS: Cancelled events around the Twin Cities

Posted by: KS95 March 12, 2020 1,976 Views

We are aware that several events have been cancelled around the Twin Cities, many of which, we awarded tickets to as prizes. Please be patient as we reach out to our winners with more information based on what we know at this time.

Below are the events we know of so far! We will be adding to this list, as we know more.

The Lumineers Concert at Xcel Energy Center

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference

The Dan + Shay Concert at Target Center

Minnesota United FC

Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota Wild

