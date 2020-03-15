BREAKING NEWS: Governor Tim Walz orders all Minnesota schools to close!

Today (March 15), Governor Tim Walz announced that all Minnesota K-12 public schools will close starting on Wednesday, March 18 and they will remain closed until Friday, March 27!

Minnesota is certainly not the first state to announce school closures due to the rapidly evolving COVID-19. Walz hopes the closure will accommodate planning between school staff, teachers and administrators with guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) and the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).

Currently, the state of Minnesota has a total of 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, but the number is expected to continue climbing.