Brie Larson covers Taylor Swift's "the 1"

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

In the past, Brie Larson has posted videos of herself covering songs by the likes of Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus. Now, she’s adding Taylor Swift to her repertoire.

The Captain Marvel actress shared a video of herself strumming a blue electric guitar and singing a stripped-down “the 1,” the opening track on Taylor’s new album folklore. She dedicated the track to one of her Swiftie friends.

A couple of weeks ago, Brie posted a video covering Ariana’s song “Be Alright.” She’d previously covered Ariana’s “God Is a Woman” and Miley’s “Slide Away.”

For those who don’t remember, before Brie was an Oscar-winner, she was signed to Casablanca Records. In 2005, she released her debut solo album, called Finally Out of P.E.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.