Bring Me to … 2003? Evanescence’s breakout single hits #1 on iTunes chart

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Here’s a sentence that might make you feel like you’ve stepped into a time machine: Evanescence‘s “Bring Me to Life” is the #1 song on iTunes.

Amy Lee and company shared a screenshot Monday night of the iTunes song chart showing “Bring Me to Life” in the top spot, beating out Nicki Minaj‘s new single, “Super Freaky Girl,” which is currently #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. As of Tuesday morning, “Bring Me to Life” remains the #1 iTunes song.

“19 years and still going strong!” Evanescence wrote in celebrating the achievement. “Thank you for the love!”

“Bring Me to Life” was originally released in 2003 as the lead single off Evanescence’s debut album, “Bring Me to Life.” It peaked at #5 on the Hot 100 — the highest any Evanescence song has charted — and won a Grammy in 2004 for Best Hard Rock Performance. That same year, Evanescence won the Best New Artist Grammy.

As for what’s spurned the renewed interest in a song nearly two decades old, perhaps people are excited about Evanescence’s tour with Korn, which launched last week. Or, maybe it’s just because “Bring Me to Life” is included in iTunes’ current 69-cent “Rock Hits” sale.

If you want to sing “Bring Me to Life” along with Evanescence, their tour with Korn continues Tuesday in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and is currently scheduled through mid-September.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.