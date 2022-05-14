Britney Spears announces miscarriage: “We have lost our miracle baby”

Britney Spears has revealed that she’s suffered a miscarriage a month after announcing she was pregnant with her “miracle child.”
Britney, 40, and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, shared the news in an Instagram post on Saturday.
“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” they said in a joint statement.
Calling it “a devastating time for any parent,” the couple questioned whether they should have waited until further into the pregnancy to announce it, but explained that “we were overly excited to share the good news.”
Britney on April 11 in an Instagram post in which she says she “got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”
In his own Instagram post that same day, Sam, 28, said that fatherhood was “something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do.”
This would have been Britney’s first child with Sam, whom she has referred to as her husband on Instagram. The couple, who met in 2016, previously announced their engagement in September 2021. Sam said recently that they’d chosen a wedding date but were keeping it secret.
Britney and Sam said Saturday that they will “continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”
Britney shares two teenage sons, 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James, with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.
While fighting for the end of her 13-year conservatorship, Britney told the court in June 2021 that she wanted to “get married and have a baby” but was unable to do so under the conservatorship, which was terminated in November of 2021.
