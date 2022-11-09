Britney Spears calls out documentaries made without her authorization: “They were trash”

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears has condemned the documentaries that were made about her life and says she doesn’t want more to be made.

Taking to Twitter, she seemingly referenced the Framing Britney Spears and Controlling Britney Spears documentaries that fans once praised for shedding light on her controversial conservatorship.

“I want to thank the head people who did all the documentaries to help free Brit Brit !! I mean such classy footage,” Britney sarcastically began her post. “The best part was when my old assistant [Felicia Culotta] talked about how I went through the neighborhood passing out 100 dollar bills when my first song came out !!! I wish I could go inside the heads of people like my dad and her and really try to understand why people lie and make up such things like that !!!”

Britney continued, “Wasn’t it already bad enough what they did to me and on top of it everybody is getting together and doing the trashiest docs I’ve ever seen in my life saying it’s TO HELP ME ??? You must be some clever folks !!!! It was so embarrassing!”

Brit maintains the documentaries did not help her, saying “I am a person … I’m not a robot or a science experiment.”

Britney also alleged on Instagram that the reason she has nerve damage is because she has “not been able to breathe for the past 3 years” because her inhaler was confiscated. She claimed to have used one “for the past 20 years.”

