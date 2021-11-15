Britney Spears celebrated her freedom with a glass of champagne this weekend

Britney Spears is basking in the glow of freedom after her conservatorship was terminated on Friday.

In an Instagram post Monday, the singer shared how she celebrated this weekend following the court ruling.

“What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time!!!” Britney wrote. “I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night!!!!”

“I’m celebrating my freedom and my B day for the next two months!!!!!!!!!!!” the pop star, who turns 40 on December 2, added. “I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH!!!!”

Britney went on to express her gratitude for both her lawyer and her loyal fans.

“I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did … he has truly turned my life around … I’m forever thankful for that !!!!” she wrote. “What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much … so thank you.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.