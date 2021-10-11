Britney Spears claims she’s writing a paranormal novel; shows off her new puppy

Michelangelo Di Battista/Sony/RCA via Getty Images

Britney Spears shared some of her plans for the future before revealing the adorable new companion who will be alongside her for the ride — a Doberman puppy named Porsha﻿ gifted to her by her fiancé, actor Sam Asghari.

Taking to Instagram Friday, Britney announced that she is “writing a book about a girl who was murdered.” She explained it’s about a ghost who “gets stuck in limbo because of trauma and pain and she doesn’t know how to cross over to the world she use[d] to know.”

“After being stuck in limbo for three years, she is a ghost who thrives off of her reflection in her mirror for existence,” Britney continued, “She has no one she can trust but something happens and she figures out how to cross over to the world where her family is !!!!”

Spears also detailed the conflict her character will face, explaining, “Coming out of the limbo she has a decision to make … greet the same people who murdered her or create a whole new life.”

“She no longer needs her mirror … she found a portal by citing certain prayers constantly that give her the insight and gift to not be scared anymore and come out of limbo … but what I will leave to the IMAGINATION is what she does when she crosses over…… besides learning to write her name again,” Spears teased.

The synopsis has fans noting comparisons to Spears’ actual life, with some believing the book is a metaphor for her struggles over her 13-year conservatorship, which she’s attempting to terminate. A hearing to that end is set for November 12.

As for her new puppy, Asghari explained that the dog will not only”unconditionally love” her, but “protect” her from those “with bad intentions.”

