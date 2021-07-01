Britney Spears collaborator Iggy Azalea releases statement: “She is not exaggerating or lying”

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Britney Spears

Iggy Azalea, who recorded the song “Pretty Girls” with Britney Spears in 2015, is supporting the singer in a statement, saying she witnessed Britney’s father engage in the sort of abusive behavior that Britney complained about in court last week.

On Twitter, Iggy wrote, “It’s basic human decency to at the very least remove a person Britney has identified as abusive from her life. This should be illegal.”

The Australian rapper continued, “During the time we worked together in 2015, I personally witnessed the same behavior Britney detailed in regards to her father…and I just want to back her up and tell the world that: She is not exaggerating or lying.”

“I saw her restricted from even the most bizarre & trivial things: like how many sodas she was allowed to drink,” Iggy wrote. “Why is that even necessary?”

“Her father conveniently waited until literally moments before our [Billboard Music Awards] performance when I was backstage in the dressing room & told me if I did not sign an NDA, he would not allow me on stage,” she revealed. “The way he went about getting me to sign a contract sounded similar to the tactics Britney spoke about last week in regards to her Las Vegas show.”

“Jamie Spears has a habit of making people sign documents while under duress, it seems, and Britney Spears should not be forced to co-exist with that man when she’s made it clear it is negatively impacting her mental health,” Iggy concluded, adding the #FreeBritney hashtag.

When fans asked if Iggy would get in trouble for violating the NDA, she replied, “If he wants to sue me he can go ahead and try but the NDA is supposed to protect Britney, and it’s only really protecting HIM.”

“Her words alone should be enough to bring about some change in outcome; but that’s not the case today with the judge [failing to remove Jamie from the conservatorship],” Iggy said. “So I am here to back her up.”

