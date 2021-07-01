Britney Spears’ conservator denies she’s stopping the star from marrying or having kids

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

During Britney Spears’ shocking testimony last week in an L.A. court, one of her most jaw-dropping claims was that due to her conservatorship, she has been prevented from marrying her boyfriend, and forbidden from having more kids. But now, the woman in charge of Britney’s physical and mental well-being denies she’s the one preventing Britney from doing so.

An attorney for Jodi Montgomery, who is Britney’s “conservator of the person” — as opposed to Britney’s dad, Jamie Spears, who’s in charge of her estate — tells People magazine in a statement that Britney’s right to marry is “unaffected by the conservatorship,” and so is “family planning.”

“If Britney needs any assistance with either, Ms. Montgomery has and will be there to provide any assistance needed to Britney,” added the attorney.

“Britney’s choice to marry and to start a family have never been impacted by the conservatorship while Ms. Montgomery has been conservator of the person,” the attorney continued.

Noting that it is Montgomery’s “professional duty” to see to Britney’s “best interests,” the attorney says that Montgomery hopes Britney “makes meaningful progress in her well-being so that her conservatorship of the person can be terminated.”

According to the attorney, Montgomery plans to present a “comprehensive Care Plan” to the court, which will lead to a “path for termination of the conservatorship.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Britney’s father filed court documents denying that he’s preventing Britney from marrying or having children either. He suggested that Montgomery is the one who is responsible for Britney’s “difficulties and suffering.”

Last week, Britney told the court, “I want to have the real deal…I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don’t get pregnant. They don’t want me to have…any more children.”

