Britney Spears’ ‘Crossroads’ returning to theaters, special edition soundtrack out October 20

In celebration of Britney Spears‘ new memoir, The Woman In Me, her 2002 film, Crossroads, is coming back to theaters next month.

The movie, written by Shonda Rhimes and co-starring Zoë Saldaña, Taryn Manning, Anson Mount, Kim Cattrall and Dan Aykroyd, will screen in theaters worldwide on October 23 and 25. Billed as the Crossroads Global Fan Event, the two-day program includes a bonus sing-along of two of Britney’s songs from Crossroads following the movie.

Tickets for the screenings, which will take place in more than 24 countries, go on sale September 28 at 9 a.m. ET at crossroadsfanevent.com.

In a statement, director Tamra Davis calls Crossroads a “time capsule of nostalgia,” noting, “Britney is absolutely breathtaking to watch, and Shonda is showing us her early expertise in writing complicated female characters.”

She adds, “The music will undoubtedly have audiences dancing and singing along and I know everyone will have as much fun watching these scenes as we had making them. I’m so grateful that Crossroads will be available so people can see Britney shine again.”

In addition, October 20 brings the release of the Crossroads: Special Edition soundtrack featuring three new remixes of “Overprotected,” “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” and “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.” A new merch line, featuring recreations of the looks from the film, is also rolling out.

Britney’s The Woman In Me arrives October 24.

