Britney Spears’ dad recovering after hospitalization for bacterial infectio

Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, is reportedly doing better after being hospitalized with a bacterial infection.

People reports Jamie had been “severely ill,” but he’s since been moved to an infectious disease outpatient facility where he is recovering.

Spears’ father has been battling a series of health problems in recent years. In November 2018, he was hospitalized for 28 days in Las Vegas, where he underwent emergency surgery. Two months later, Britney postponed her Vegas residency, Domination, due to her father’s health, revealing that he almost died. She never rescheduled the residency.

Of course, Britney’s relationship with her father has been strained ever since he put her under a conservatorship in 2008, which she was finally freed from in November 2021. She is ready to tell her side of the story and will share what happened to her in a new biography, The Woman in Me, dropping October 24.

